Exclusive: Arsenal & Man Utd eye 21 G/A star, but another club ready to meet his £50m asking price

Bryan Mbeumo is mobbed by his Brentford teammates (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Manchester United are among the clubs eyeing up a potential summer transfer window swoop for Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo.

However, the strongest interest may well be coming from Newcastle United, with sources telling CaughtOffside that they’d be willing to meet Brentford’s £50m asking price for the in-form Cameroon international.

Mbeumo has been on fire in the Premier League this season, contributing a total of 15 goals and six assists in all competitions so far.

Arsenal are understood to have looked at Mbeumo in January and remain keen on him as a potential summer target to give them more rotation options in attack.

Man Utd, meanwhile, are also looking for this profile of player after a difficult season in which attacking players like Marcus Rashford and Antony have been farmed out on loan after their poor form.

Bryan Mbeumo could be on the move for £50m this summer

CaughtOffside understands that Newcastle’s interest in Mbeumo seems to be the most concrete at the moment, with Eddie Howe’s side determined to win the race for his signature.

The Magpies would be prepared to pay the £50m required to get the 25-year-old out of Brentford, so it remains to be seen if Arsenal or United will match that.

It’s also understood that other big clubs like Liverpool and Tottenham are also keen on Mbeumo.

Brentford will surely be hoping to keep hold of star names like Mbeumo, but it might be tricky for them to turn down big money.

Mbeumo himself might also feel he’s earned the chance to leave the Bees to play at an even higher level.

It would certainly be a great coup by Newcastle if they could get Mbeumo in to complement the likes of Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon in their attack.