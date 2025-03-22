Enzo Maresca, Manager of Chelsea reacts following a Premier League match. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Chelsea have been linked with a surprise move for the Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior.

The Brazilian International has been exceptional for Real Madrid since joining the club and he has been instrumental in their success in recent years. He has established himself as one of the best players in the world and the South American narrowly missed out on the Ballon d’Or recently.

According to TBR Football, clubs from the Saudi Pro League are willing to do whatever it takes to sign him, and Chelsea are interested in securing his signature as well. They could certainly use a versatile attacker like him, and he could transform them in the attack. Vinicius has 18 goals and 11 assists this season.

He is capable of playing anywhere across the front three, and he will add goals and creativity to the side. The Brazilian is a bonafide match-winner who knows what it takes to win major trophies and he could take Chelsea to a whole new level. He has been described by Carlo Ancelotti as “the most decisive player in the world”. He is a world-class player and Chelsea would do well to secure his signature.

Can Chelsea convince Vinicius to join?

The report states that Real Madrid would consider offers of around £200 million for the Brazilian. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops. Chelsea need to improve the other areas of their squad as well and spending £200 million on the Brazilian might not be possible. However, clubs from Saudi Arabia certainly have the financial muscle to pay an absurd amount of money for him.

It will be interesting to see what Vinicius decides in the summer. He is a world-class player who is at the peak of his powers. He will not want to move to Saudi Arabia just yet, and he will want to continue at a top European club. He has no reason to leave Real Madrid in the summer. He has been winning major trophies with them consistently. It will be interesting to see whether clubs like Chelsea can convince him to take up a new challenge.