Chelsea outcast could be offered chance to resurrect career in La Liga

Mykhailo Mudryk has little chance of saving his Chelsea career, but he should revitalise himself in La Liga from this summer as he looks set to be offered the chance to move to one of Spain’s most prestigious clubs.

Mudyrk arrived at Chelsea back in January 2023 for an initial price of £62m, and much was expected of him after impressive showing for Shakhtar Donetsk. However, his two years in London have been very tough, and to make matters worse, he was provisionally suspended from playing after testing positive for doping.

Mudryk was already on his way out of Chelsea by the time these developments occurred, but it has made it more difficult for a departure to be sought. Nevertheless, both player and club will hope that things are cleared up before the summer so that an exit, whether that be via a loan or permanent deal, is able to be found.

Sevilla eyeing summer deal for Mykhailo Mudryk

Mudryk could have the chance to make the move to La Liga in the summer, with SPORT reporting that Sevilla are showing an interest in a loan deal for the Ukrainian winger. It’s also noted that the the 24-year-old would welcome continuing his career at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, where he would be expected to be a regular starter.

In recent weeks, Antony has shown that there is a path for out-of-favour players to be found in La Liga, and that example would certainly make a move to Sevilla more attractive for Mudryk – and for Chelsea, who would hope that their player would re-value himself ahead of finding a permanent move away in 2026.

For now, Mudryk must wait to find out whether his suspension will be lifted, and when it is, he can start to properly think about his next move.