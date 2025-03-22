Deal close: Arsenal set to seal important move in blow to rivals Chelsea

Ethan Nwaneri warming up for Arsenal
Ethan Nwaneri warming up for Arsenal (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly closing in on a new five-year contract for 18-year-old wonderkid Ethan Nwaneri, who has been on Chelsea’s radar.

The England youth international has been in superb form since becoming more of a regular in Mikel Arteta’s first-team this season.

And now, it looks like Nwaneri is set to be rewarded for his fantastic performances with a new long-term contract, according to the Daily Mail.

It seems this deal is close for Arsenal, which will be a relief to the club’s fans as the report also suggests that Chelsea and Manchester City have shown an interest in Nwaneri in the past.

The teenager is clearly up there with the very finest young talents in the country, and it would be a huge blow for Arsenal to lose him to one of their rivals.

Ethan Nwaneri surely has no reason to leave Arsenal any time soon

Ethan Nwaneri in action for Arsenal against Manchester United
Ethan Nwaneri in action for Arsenal against Manchester United (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

There seems little reason for Nwaneri to seek a way out of the Emirates Stadium, even if big names like Chelsea and Man City might be tempting.

The Blues have an exciting project built around the best young players in the world, so Nwaneri could be sure of playing time at Stamford Bridge.

City, meanwhile, are managed by an all-time managerial great in Pep Guardiola, and Nwaneri would probably win a lot of trophies if he moved to the Etihad Stadium.

Still, Arsenal are a club on the cup under Arteta’s management, and the Spanish tactician has given Nwaneri a clear pathway into the first-team.

Overall, staying in north London looks like the best thing for Nwaneri’s development, as has also proven the case for his fellow academy graduate Myles Lewis-Skelly this season.

AFC fans will now just hope Nwaneri’s new deal is confirmed as soon as possible.

