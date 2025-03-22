“What I am able to tell you” – Fabrizio Romano drops fresh update on Bruno Guimaraes to Arsenal links

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has shared an update on Newcastle star Bruno Guimaraes’ future amid links with Arsenal.

Arsenal’s summer transfer window is expected to be an ‘important’ one, with several key reinforcements on Mikel Arteta’s radar. As the Gunners aim to bolster their squad for the upcoming season, speculation has linked them with a move for Newcastle United’s midfield maestro, Bruno Guimaraes.

Romano has provided clarity on the situation, stating that no concrete negotiations have taken place between Arsenal and the Brazilian international.

With Andrea Berta set to take over as Arsenal’s new sporting director, the North London club is preparing for a transformative window.

The focus will not only be on strengthening the squad but also on securing the futures of key players, including Bukayo Saka, with whom the club is set to enter formal talks.

Meanwhile, Arsenal continues to be linked with top-tier talent, including Newcastle’s Alexander Isak and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko in their search for a new striker.

Guimaraes has reportedly been on Arsenal’s radar for some time, particularly under former sporting director Edu Gaspar.

However, according to Romano, Berta’s appointment has brought uncertainty regarding whether the club will still pursue the Brazilian midfielder.

Fabrizio Romano provides update on Bruno Guimaraes to Arsenal

Amid growing speculation, Romano has clarified Arsenal’s stance on Guimaraes, stating that, as of now, there is no solid approach from the Gunners as yet.

Speaking about the situation on his YouTube channel, he said:

“We are having many reports on Bruno Guimaraes, reports about Arsenal and other clubs interested in Bruno Guimaraes.

“What I am able to tell you today is that despite all of the stories involving Arsenal, I’m not aware of any concrete negotiation or concrete contact between Arsenal or Bruno Guimaraes.

Romano also noted that the Brazilian was previously considered a target under Edu Gaspar, given their shared Brazilian connection. However, the club’s direction under Andrea Berta remains to be seen:

“He was on the list when the director was Edu Gaspar, they’re Brazilians, so the connection is there. Now the new director is Andrea Berta, and at the moment I’m not aware of any direct contact for Bruno Guimaraes and Arsenal.”

Since joining Newcastle United from Lyon in the summer of 2022, Guimaraes has solidified his reputation as one of the Premier League’s best midfielders. His technical prowess, vision, and defensive contributions have made him a key figure in Eddie Howe’s setup.

This season, Guimaraes has registered three goals and eight assists in 37 appearances across all competitions. Last season, he contributed seven goals and ten assists in 50 games, bringing his overall tally at Newcastle to 20 goals and 24 assists.

His standout performances have naturally drawn interest from elite clubs, including Arsenal and Liverpool.

However, Newcastle successfully tied Guimaraes down to a new contract in October 2023, effectively fending off interest from potential suitors.

With Arsenal’s sporting director transition now in motion, it remains to be seen whether Berta will consider Guimaraes as a priority signing.

While the Gunners are expected to reinforce their midfield, no indications suggest an imminent pursuit of the Brazilian star.

For now, Arsenal fans will have to wait and see how the summer transfer window unfolds and whether Guimaraes remains a viable target under the new leadership. One thing is certain—if the Gunners do decide to move for the Newcastle star, they will face a tough negotiation process to secure his signature.