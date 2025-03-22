“My understanding…” – Fabrizio Romano provides latest update on Jadon Sancho situation

Fabrizio Romano and Chelsea winger Jadon Sancho (Photo by The Daily Briefing, Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Jadon Sancho has been strongly linked with a return to Manchester United in the summer, despite Chelsea having an obligation to buy him when his loan deal runs out at the end of the season.

This is because reports have suggested that Chelsea have a clause in their agreement with Man United that would break the obligation to buy, and this would see Sancho make a shock return to Old Trafford.

Sancho has struggled since joining Chelsea on loan last summer, with only two goals and five assists in 28 appearances. However, it cannot be said for certain whether the Blues are happy or unhappy with the 24-year-old.

Fabrizio Romano has provided the latest on Sancho’s situation in The Daily Briefing, in which he spoke on a possible return to Man United in the summer.

“There’s been a lot written in recent days about the situation of Jadon Sancho, so what’s the reality?

“It’s important to clarify that Chelsea signed Sancho from Manchester United in the summer, bringing him in on loan with an obligation to buy for around £20-25m, based on both the appearances of the player and the club’s position in the Premier League table.

“But Chelsea also have an option in this agreement to pay a fee to Manchester United to send him back to Old Trafford at the end of the season. So, that’s a possibility Chelsea have in the contract…

“However, my understanding today (and it’s still very early), is that Chelsea have not made any sort of decision, and have not activated any kind of contact to send Sancho back to Manchester United.

“So, for the moment Chelsea are not proceeding with this clause, but they have this possibility and it’s something they will assess at the end of the season. Of course, it’s not just Chelsea, and it’s also important to clarify that Manchester United’s plan remains to sell Sancho. They still hope to sell Sancho to Chelsea – they believe he will become a Chelsea player and they are not counting on him at United next season.”