Bid prepared: Man United looking to get ahead of Tottenham in race for £50m transfer

Ange Postecoglou, Ruben Amorim, Jarrad Branthwaite and Jarrod Bowen (Photo by Justin Setterfield, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly ready to spend £50million on the potential transfer of Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite this summer.

According to a report from Fichajes, the Red Devils are facing competition from Tottenham to sign Branthwaite, but are keen to move ahead of the north Londoners in the race for his signature.

Man Utd brought in Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro last summer but remain keen to strengthen in defence ahead of next season, which could be a smart move.

Branthwaite has impressed as one of the finest young defenders in Europe in recent times, and he’ll surely have ambitions of moving up a level after Everton’s recent struggles.

The 22-year-old could be a fine option for a number of bigger clubs, but can United beat Spurs to this potential £50m signing?

Jarrad Branthwaite to Manchester United or Tottenham?

Branthwaite will no doubt have an interesting decision to make this summer, as United and Tottenham could be tempting options for him to consider.

Still, the England international might also look at both teams at the moment and question if it’s the right time to be joining them.

Even if Branthwaite will surely want to get out of Everton before too long, he might do well to wait for the right opportunity instead of just jumping at the first chance he gets.

Both MUFC and THFC have been really poor this term, and Branthwaite would surely do better to see if clubs like Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea, Newcastle or even perhaps the likes of Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest show an interest in him.

It’s also unclear if Branthwaite would play regularly at Old Trafford given the competition for places in their defence right now, so Tottenham might be better from that point of view.