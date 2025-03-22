(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Tottenham are keeping tabs on FSV Mainz striker Jonathan Burkardt ahead of a potential move this summer.

FSV Mainz who secured a 13th-placed finish in the Bundesliga last season are currently 3rd on the table and on course to securing Champions League football for next season. While it has been a collective effort, Jonathan Burkardt has been amongst their standout performers.

The 24-year-old German striker’s exploits have put him on the radar of some of the biggest clubs in England. According to a report from TBR, Liverpool and Tottenham have both scouted Burkardt in the ongoing campaign and they could end up making a move for him when the transfer window reopens.

The German international has contributed towards 19 goals in his 23 outings across competitions. He has 15 goals in his 21 league stars and is only behind Harry Kane and Patrik Schick in the scoring charts. While his contract at Mainz runs until the summer of 2027, clubs are gearing up to try and prise him away.

Both Liverpool and Tottenham can certainly afford to sign the 24-year-old who has been on fire in the German top flight. The Reds are in search of a new number nine as their boss Arne Slot is not happy with Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota’s contribution. With them ready to sell Nunez, Burkardt could come in as an ideal replacement.

Spurs could use Jonathan Burkardt

While Spurs did go big in the summer to sign Dominic Solanke, the transfer hasn’t really worked out. They could once again push for a new number nine, someone who can compete with Solanke for a place in the starting XI. The Mainz forward can certainly be the striker they are looking for.

Both English giants are interested in him, but securing his services won’t be easy, as the German club will do their best to keep him if they secure Champions League football. Meanwhile, other clubs could also emerge as rivals in the race.