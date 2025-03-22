Report: Liverpool confident of beating Arsenal to star “Arteta would love to sign”

Arne Slot and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Jan Kruger, Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly confident of winning the race for the transfer of Athletic Bilbao winger and Arsenal target Nico Williams.

The Spain international is one of the most exciting attacking talents in the game, and there’s been plenty of speculation about his future for some time.

The latest on Williams is that Liverpool are now determined to sign him, and are confident of doing so despite links with Arsenal and others, according to Todo Fichajes.

Charles Watts has previously told CaughtOffside about the Gunners and their strong interest in Williams, with Mikel Arteta a big fan of the player.

Williams could be an exciting signing for a number of top clubs after his impressive form in La Liga, but it remains to be seen where he’ll end up.

Liverpool could do with signing Nico Williams but Arsenal need him too

The Williams saga could be an intriguing one to follow, as he could be a crucial addition for Liverpool or Arsenal.

These two teams have been the main ones fighting it out for the Premier League title this season, and could be again next year too.

Whoever signs Williams could, therefore, be gaining a huge advantage in next season’s title race, as he’s the kind of talent who could be decisive in big games at the highest level.

The 22-year-old could be ideal to help Liverpool replace Mohamed Salah if he leaves at the end of his contract.

On top of that, there’s uncertainty about Luis Diaz’s Liverpool future, so Williams could come in to replace him if he leaves.

Arsenal, meanwhile, look in need of Williams as an upgrade on inconsistent performers like Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard, both of whom have gone backwards this season.

Arsenal could certainly have a fearsome front three if they had Bukayo Saka on one side and Williams on the other, perhaps finally giving them enough to go all the way and win the Premier League title after some near-misses in the last few years.