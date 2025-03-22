Talks soon: Liverpool yet to make progress on important deal, two clubs on alert

Ibrahima Konate, Luis Diaz and Trent Alexander-Arnold (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Liverpool have reportedly not yet made much progress on a potential new contract for Ibrahima Konate, it has emerged.

The France international will be out of contract in summer 2026, so the Reds really need to get a move on and tie him down to a new deal in the next few months.

Still, Pete O’Rourke, speaking on the Inside Track podcast, says Liverpool have not made progress on talks with Konate, though discussions could take place at the end of the season.

Liverpool, in fairness, have their hands full at the moment due to the fact that they also have three other important players out of contract this summer.

Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk are heading towards being free agents, and their futures will understandably be a priority for Anfield bosses.

Ibrahima Konate uncertainty could become a big problem for Liverpool

Still, LFC surely need to sort out Konate’s future as soon as possible as well, or else they’ll risk losing him on a free in 2026, or for below market value this year.

One imagines the 25-year-old will have big clubs on alert if talks don’t progress soon, as he’s surely more than good enough to play for other elite sides in world football.

Liverpool surely cannot afford to risk losing both Van Dijk and Konate in quick succession, or they’re going to be facing a major crisis in defence.

All in all, despite everything going so well on the pitch for Liverpool this season, this contract saga looks really worrying for the club.

It’s hugely surprising to see a team that is normally so well-run allow so many of their most important players get this close to the ends of their contracts.