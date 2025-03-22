Liverpool defender target drops transfer hint on social media

3A3K7YJ Wembley Stadium, London, UK. 16th Mar, 2025. Carabao League Cup Final Football, Liverpool versus Newcastle United; Liverpool manager Arne Slot claps, applauds the Liverpool fans after the final whistle (Photo by Action Plus Sports/Alamy Live News)

Liverpool are said to be very interested in signing Milos Kerkez this summer, and the player himself has now given a hint towards the Premier League leaders with a now-deleted social media post.

It is no secret that Liverpool want to sign a new left-back in the summer to replace the declining Andy Robertson, and Kerkez – who has been one of the best in the position in the Premier League this season – is said to be very high on the shortlist.

Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes is very familiar with Kerkez, having signed him for Bournemouth back in 2023 from Eredivisie side AZ Alkmaar, and now he could repeat the trick two years later at the Merseyside club.

Milos Kerkez sends transfer hint to Liverpool

As reported by Anfield Watch, Kerkez has appeared to send a transfer hint to Liverpool in the last few days. He posted on Instagram with a picture of him and Reds midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, which many pointed out as being a subtle indication towards the transfer speculation that the defender has been the subject of in recent months. The post was then deleted soon after for an unknown reason.

Kerkez and Szoboszlai are said to be very good friends, and it would be surprise if the Liverpool man was trying to persuade his Hungary teammate of the move to Anfield during this international break. However, that is only half the battle, as Bournemouth’s asking price would also need to be met in the summer.

It remains to be seen whether Kerkez does end up making the move to Anfield, but if so, it would be a very good signing for Arne Slot’s squad. For now, the 21-year-old will be keen to end the season on a high with Bournemouth, who are challenging for the European places in the Premier League.