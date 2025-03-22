Virgil van Dijk in action for Liverpool against Newcastle (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool are eyeing a Bosman move for Inter Milan defender Stefan de Vrij.

While the future of Mohamed Salah will be the biggest talking point over the next few months, Virgil van Dijk’s situation is just as crucial for Liverpool fans. Just like Salah, the Dutch centre-back will also be a free agent in the summer.

The Reds haven’t been able to extend their skipper’s contract and as things stand, he could walk away for free after the end of the season. According to Fichajes, Liverpool are looking to sign Stefan de Vrij as Virgil van Dijk’s replacement. They are plotting a Bosman move for the Inter Milan centre-back. De Vrij has been linked with a move to England in the past.

De Vrij’s contract at the Italian club also runs out at the end of the season and he could be available for free. He has been a key figure at Inter since joining them back in 2018 from Lazio. The Dutch centre-back brings valuable experience and can help cover for his compatriot Van Dijk’s absence in the short term.

Liverpool should convince Van Dijk to stay

While the Liverpool skipper is 33, he is still one of the best defenders in the world. Despite his age, the Reds would love to have him around for a few more years as his presence in the dressing room alone could have a massive impact.

But, if he decides to try a different challenge in the final phase of his career, the Reds will certainly respect his decision. They have already identified the Inter Milan star as a potential replacement. He helped Inter Milan win the title last season.

While De Vrij will be available for free, he is already 33 and won’t be getting any better with time.

The Dutch international can’t be considered an upgrade and it will only be a short-term fix which doesn’t go well with a club that wants to challenge for all major titles. While the Inter centre-back offers short-term stability, Liverpool should also target a young defender for long-term success.