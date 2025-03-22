Mohamed Salah is out of contract in June (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool could launch a €120 million move to sign Real Madrid star Rodrygo Goes to replace Mohamed Salah.

Arne Slot is on the verge of delivering a Premier League title in his first season in charge of Liverpool. While his focus remains on getting the job done, he is gearing up for a very important transfer window that could have a big say on their future.

Heading into the summer, Mohamed Salah’s future will be the biggest talking point. The Egyptian international’s contract is running out, and there is no sign of a renewal at this stage. The Reds are preparing for life without him, and they have their eyes set on Real Madrid’s Rodrygo. According to Fichajes, Liverpool could make a €120 million offer to lure the Brazilian away from the Spanish giants. Rodrygo has been linked with Arsenal as well.

While Salah is already 32, he is still one of their best players. He is enjoying one of his best seasons, having bagged 32 goals and 22 assists in his 43 outings. He is still at the peak of his powers, and the Reds do want to have him around for a few more seasons. But, he could choose to walk away for free amidst interest from the Middle East.

Replacing him won’t be that easy, but Liverpool seem to have found the ideal candidate who can help cope with his absence. The Reds are interested in signing Rodrygo, who has established himself as one of the best young forwards in the world since joining Real Madrid from Santos. He has been described as the most “gifted” player in the Real Madrid squad.

Can Liverpool sign Rodrygo?

He has already helped them win numerous titles and is enjoying another successful season with 21 contributions to his name. Not only can he feature on the flanks, but the 24-year-old can even start up top, a position that Slot wants to reinforce as he is not pleased with Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota’s output.

While the Reds are willing to make a €120 million offer, it won’t be easy to convince Rodrygo to part ways with Los Blancos, given how successful he has been at the Spanish club.