Decision already made: Liverpool star set to leave, Euro giants in pole position

Wataru Endo and Federico Chiesa warming up for Liverpool (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

A decision has reportedly already been made for Federico Chiesa to leave Liverpool after just one season at the club.

The Italy international looked like an exciting signing for the Reds when he first made the move from Juventus last summer, but it just hasn’t worked out for him during his brief time at Anfield.

A return to Serie A surely makes sense for Chiesa now after a lack of playing time at Liverpool, and with the 27-year-old perhaps struggling to settle into life in the Premier League.

According to Calciomercato, Liverpool are ready to let Chiesa go, and Napoli look to be moving into pole position to snap him up.

Antonio Conte is said to be a big fan of the former Juventus man, and his team have previously also targeted a similar profile of player in the form of Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho.

Liverpool could be facing major reshuffle in attack this summer

If Liverpool do end up letting Chiesa leave, it could be part of a major reshuffle to their attacking options ahead of next season.

This story comes as there’s also uncertainty about Luis Diaz’s LFC future, with Fabrizio Romano posting on YouTube about interest from Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Liverpool also have Mohamed Salah coming towards the end of his contract, so he could be on his way out of Anfield on a free transfer.

Needless to say, if Liverpool were to lose all three of Salah, Diaz and Chiesa in one go, it could be hugely damaging for the club.

It would be one hell of a job for the Merseyside giants to ensure all three players could be replaced so that they don’t go into next season with a total lack of depth in their front three options.