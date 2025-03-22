Liverpool star “open” to transfer away, Champions League giants have him on their list

Luis Diaz warming up for Liverpool (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool forward Luis Diaz reportedly faces a slightly uncertain future this summer as he’d be open to a move away from Anfield.

The Colombia international has been a key player for the Reds since joining from Porto a few years ago, but it seems these might be his final few months at the club.

According to Fabrizio Romano, speaking on his YouTube channel, Diaz is one of the players on Barcelona’s list of targets for this summer.

On top of that, it seems Diaz would be open to a new challenge, so this looks like it will be one to watch in the weeks and months ahead.

Luis Diaz transfer rumours couldn’t be coming at a much worse time for Liverpool

Diaz could be an increasingly important part of Arne Slot’s Liverpool squad next season amid doubts over Mohamed Salah’s future.

Salah is very close to the end of his contract, so could be on his way out of Liverpool on a free transfer this summer.

If the Egypt international were to leave, that would make it even more important to keep Diaz as he’s been another key attacking player at Anfield.

Still, it perhaps makes sense that the 28-year-old would be tempted by a big club like Barcelona, and perhaps the chance to play in a warmer climate.

Diaz would certainly be an exciting addition at the Nou Camp, where he could play alongside the likes of Raphinha and Lamine Yamal in the attacking midfield department.

LFC also have Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk coming to the ends of their contracts this summer, so it could end up being a window with plenty of upheaval at the club.

Discussing Diaz’s future, Romano said: “I’m told that Barca have a very good relationship with people close to Luis Diaz.

“I’m also told that Luis Diaz would be open to trying a new experience in Spain, in this case at Barcelona – very exciting football for a fast, quality player with these skills would be absolutely perfect, so Luis Diaz could be tempted by this opportunity.”