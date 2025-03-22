Liverpool manager Arne Slot during the 2025 Carabao Cup final (Photo by Reuters)

Liverpool winger Luis Diaz has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

According to a report from Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo, the 28-year-old wants to join Barcelona and he is ready to wait for as long as it takes in order to join the Catalan club.

The report further states that the player could force an exit from Liverpool if Barcelona come forward with an official approach. The player has been linked with Arsenal as well.

The Colombian international has 13 goals and 5 assists this season and he has been an important player for Liverpool. Losing him would weaken their attack and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool can convince him to stay at the club. The Reds have been linked with potential replacements as well.

Liverpool must hold on to Luis Diaz

Liverpool manager Arne Slot rates the player highly and he wants to keep the Colombian at the club beyond this season. Mohamed Salah will be a free agent in the summer and Liverpool cannot afford to lose two of their first-choice wingers in one window. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

The South American has a contract with Liverpool until 2027 and he is unlikely to be a cheap acquisition. Barcelona are going through financial limitations and they could be priced out of a move for the player.

Liverpool will be hoping to fight for major trophies in the coming seasons and the need to hold on to their best players. Keeping Diaz at the club will be one of their priorities. He was previously described as “really, really special” by former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Meanwhile, Barcelona need to add more depth and quality to their attacking unit and it will be interesting to see if they decide to make a move for the 28-year-old Colombian international. He is versatile enough to operate on either flank and he will add pace, flare and goals to the side. He could prove to be an exciting addition to the Barcelona attack for the right price.