Man United ready to beat Man City to “incredible player” in £70m transfer deal

Ruben Amorim looks on during Man United vs Real Sociedad (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly gearing up for a battle with rivals Manchester City for one of the Premier League’s finest young midfielders.

The Red Devils need a major shake-up this summer, in what will be their first pre-season under manager Ruben Amorim.

Having inherited a struggling side from his predecessor Erik ten Hag, it would make sense for Amorim to ring the changes at the next opportunity.

“I had an offer from Arsenal but walked out of a BIZARRE meeting with Arsene Wenger” – which legendary figure has no regrets about turning down the Gunners?

According to TEAMtalk, one area Man Utd are looking to strengthen is midfield, with Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton a top target.

The 21-year-old has impressed in a relatively short time at Palace, having already become a full England international.

It seems clear that Wharton has all the ingredients for a big career at the highest level, so could he be heading to United or City in the near future?

Adam Wharton transfer situation explained

Wharton has previously also been linked with Real Madrid by the Daily Mail, who stated that Palace would likely ask for £70m to let the youngster go.

Still, TEAMtalk now suggest it’s going to be a battle between the Manchester clubs this summer, and it’s easy to imagine Wharton being an ideal long-term Rodri replacement in Pep Guardiola’s side.

United will hope to swoop in ahead of their rivals, though, as Amorim could really do with rebuilding his midfield around a talent like this.

Wharton has previously been described as an “incredible player” by his Eagles teammate Eberechi Eze, as per BBC Sport, and he’s precisely the kind of profile MUFC would’ve signed in the past.

Wharton’s playing style is perhaps reminiscent of someone like Red Devils legend Michael Carrick, while he could also perhaps have a similar impact to that of Declan Rice at Arsenal.

United need a big summer in the transfer market if they are to get back to where they want to be, and Wharton seems an ideal signing to steer them in the right direction.