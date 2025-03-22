Man United chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe lines up €80m bid to complete attacker transfer

Man United transfer target Hugo Ekitike in action for Eintracht Frankfurt (Photo by Selim Sudheimer, Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is reportedly ready to help fund a major transfer move for the club this summer.

The player in the Red Devils’ sights is reported to be in-form Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike, who is valued at €80m.

That’s according to a report from Todo Fichajes, who also mention interest from the likes of Liverpool, while CaughtOffside have previously revealed that Arsenal and Chelsea also like the Frenchman.

Ekitike has 19 goals and seven assists in all competitions so far this season, as he finally starts to show the potential he first showed as a teenager at Reims.

That earned him a big move to Paris Saint-Germain, though he struggled there before moving to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Hugo Ekitike transfer: Can Manchester United sign the €80m striker?

United urgently need to strengthen up front this summer, with Ruben Amorim lacking reliable attacking players in what has been a hugely disappointing season.

Rasmus Hojlund could also be leaving Man Utd this summer, having struggled to establish himself during his time at Old Trafford.

Ekitike looks like he’d be a major upgrade in that position, so MUFC fans will no doubt hope Ratcliffe does indeed get his chequebook out for this deal.

If Arsenal and Chelsea also move for Ekitike, however, then it might prove tricky for the Red Devils to win the race for the 22-year-old’s signature.

Ekitike would surely see Arsenal or Chelsea as more likely to win silverware and play in the Champions League regularly in the years to come.

United might even be heading for a finish in the bottom half of the Premier League table this term, and one imagines that will make it harder for them to attract all the players they want.