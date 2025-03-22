Manchester City hopes of signing midfielder rest on possible managerial departure

Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti (Photo by AFP, Reuters)

Manchester City are hoping to sign Eduardo Camavinga this summer, but doing so could depend on whether Real Madrid have a new manager in place.

Pep Guardiola is keen for the addition of a new midfielder during the summer transfer window, especially with it being expected that Mateo Kovacic will be put up for sale at the end of the season. Camavinga is one of the leading targets that Manchester City have identified, and the fact that he is struggling for prominence at Real Madrid does play to their advantage.

Carlo Ancelotti has preferred the likes of Aurelien Tchouameni, Luka Modric and Dani Ceballos to Camavinga of late, and this would suggest that him staying as Real Madrid manager for at least one more season would be beneficial for Manchester City in their hopes to sign the French midfielder.

Manchester City praying for Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid stay

That is the opinion of former scout Mick Brown, who spoke to Football Insider on Manchester City’s pursuit of Camavinga.

“There have been whispers that Carlo Ancelotti might leave at the end of the season. All of a sudden, some players on the fringes might think they have a chance. So Camavinga isn’t getting as much first-team football as he wants at the moment, but if they get a new manager in, that might change. That would be a significant blow as far as a move to Man City goes.

“We know they’re keen on signing him, but if he’s given his chance at Real Madrid I think he’d be happy to stay. I think it will depend on what happens with the manager’s future.”

Real Madrid want Xabi Alonso as Ancelotti’s replacement, but for now, it is difficult to say whether that move would happen this summer or in 2026.