“There is a belief…” – David Ornstein hints MAJOR Liverpool deal is poised to go through

David Ornstein, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

David Ornstein has some encouraging news for Liverpool fans as he says the Reds are optimistic about keeping Mohamed Salah.

Although nothing has been confirmed yet on a potential new contract for Salah, who is currently on course to become a free agent this summer, it seems things are heading in the right direction.

Speaking during a Q&A session with the Athletic, Ornstein explained that Liverpool have always had some belief they would be able to persuade Salah to stay and sign a new deal.

The Egypt international has been on fire for LFC this season, scoring 32 goals and contributing 22 assists in 43 games in all competitions.

Liverpool need to keep Mohamed Salah

Needless to say, this is not a player Liverpool will want to lose, and Ornstein seems to think we’re heading towards Salah staying at Anfield.

“I just know Liverpool have been optimistic for some time that they will reach an agreement because, ultimately, they want Salah to stay and there is a belief that he is happy and would like the same,” Ornstein said.

“Now, of course, the numbers will need to be right (on what we think is a proposed two-year extension) and clearly that has not been easy… but there has so far been nothing to indicate talks have stopped or are not moving in a positive direction.

“Furthermore, when you make checks on rumours/reports/suggestions that Salah might be set for a move to the Saudi Pro League or Paris Saint-Germain, for example, you tend to receive pretty immediate and firm denials.

“I also don’t sense the Champions League and EFL Cup final defeats will have any bearing on the outcome or timings.”

Liverpool also have Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk out of contract this summer, so they need to do their best to keep these star names.

Salah is arguably the most important of the three, but fans will be desperate for the club to tie down all three if possible.