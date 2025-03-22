“Extraordinary” Arsenal star given 8/10 ratings all-round after dream international debut

Myles Lewis-Skelly and his England teammates (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

It was a night to remember for Arsenal wonderkid Myles Lewis-Skelly as he scored on his England debut against Albania.

The 18-year-old has been superb for Arsenal this season, and he fully deserved this call-up to the England squad after performing so well at club level.

Now it’s clear that Lewis-Skelly has arrived on the biggest stage, with the teenager not taking long to bag his first England goal in a 2-0 win over Albania.

It’s fair to say the media are buzzing about the Arsenal youngster now, with the Telegraph’s Sam Dean describing his progression as “extraordinary”, while he picked up an impressive 8/10 rating with a number of media outlets…

Ahead of his England debut, a reminder that Myles Lewis-Skelly made his first senior appearance in September. He had hardly ever played left-back before this summer. The speed of his adaptation — to men’s football, and to a new position — has been extraordinary. — Sam Dean (@SamJDean) March 21, 2025

BBC Sport were clearly impressed with Lewis-Skelly, giving him an 8/10 score while their report read: “A full England debut caps an amazing breakthrough season for the Arsenal defender. He was tasked, like he is for his club, with stepping into midfield but also ran on the outside at times too. His goal means the 18-year-old is the youngest player to score on his senior England debut.”

Meanwhile, Jacob Steinberg of the Guardian also gave him an 8, commenting: “A dream debut for the 18-year-old. Burst through to open the scoring with a cool finish. Calm defensively and adventurous in possession. Here to stay.”

Lewis-Skelly also got an 8/10 from the Mail, who praised him as “an outstanding footballer. Had to rub your eyes when he scored to make sure it was not Kane, such was the prolific nature of the finish.”

Myles Lewis-Skelly has the world at his feet

Lewis-Skelly is surely now the clear first choice at left-back for Arsenal, which is some feat considering Mikel Arteta went into the season with the likes of Riccardo Calafiori, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jurrien Timber, Jakub Kiwior and Takehiro Tomiyasu as options in that position.

The England international is now surely also going to keep his place in Thomas Tuchel’s Three Lions squad.

Lewis-Skelly really couldn’t have dreamed of a better start to his international career, as he fully repaid the faith Tuchel showed in him.