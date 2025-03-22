“Could be movement” – Fabrizio Romano confirms transfer interest in Man United star

Rasmus Hojlund reacts during Man United vs Ipswich Town (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano says that there have already been some signs of interest in Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund ahead of the summer.

The Denmark international has failed to live up to his potential in his time at Man Utd so far, having shone at previous club Atalanta.

Now, however, it looks like Hojlund’s stay at Old Trafford might be a short one, with Romano providing an update on the 22-year-old’s future.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano said that some clubs have already started to reach out to understand more about Hojlund’s availability in the next transfer window.

CaughtOffside understands that Hojlund is a target for Napoli, and Romano confirmed that he has suitors in Italy.

Fabrizio Romano’s transfer update on Rasmus Hojlund

Discussing Hojlund’s situation, Romano explained that United could perhaps let the young forward go for the right price this summer.

“I’m told that clubs are starting to reach out, with Manchester United, people close to Rasmus Hojlund, to understand his availability,” Romano said.

“There is interest in Rasmus Hojlund and there could be movement if Man United, as we expect, will bring in an important striker in the summer.

“Let’s see what happens with Hojlund because there are clubs really interested, and in terms of money, in case they receive a good proposal, for Man United it could be an opportunity.

“Hojlund is going to be one to watch in the summer transfer window with interest from several countries, including Italy.”

United surely need an upgrade on Hojlund, who has just three goals in the Premier League so far this season, and a total of 13 in 54 top flight games since moving to England.

It could be that Hojlund will be able to revive his career in Serie A, but the move to United surely just came a bit too soon for him.