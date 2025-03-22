Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur continue to be linked with a move for Angel Gomes at the end of the season.

The 24-year-old will be a free agent in the summer and he has decided not to renew his contract with LOSC Lille. According to Football Insider, multiple Premier League clubs are keen on the player and former Tottenham scout Mick Brown has now revealed Tottenham are already speaking to the player’s representatives regarding a move.

He has further claimed that Ange Postecoglou admires the ‘technically and tactically excellent’ 24-year-old England international and Tottenham want to get the deal done.

Brown said: “From what I hear as well, the manager likes what he’s seen from him, so it’s one that makes a lot of sense. “He’ll know how he sees him fitting into the side, what he wants him to do and how he wants him to play. “They’ll already be speaking to his agent and representatives about a deal because they’re not the only club interested – we’ve spoken about West Ham already.”

Tottenham are clearly stepping up their efforts to sign the 24-year-old and it will be interesting to see if they can convince him to sign a pre-contract agreement. The midfielder is eligible to secure a contractual agreement with Tottenham now.

He will want to compete at the highest level and joining a club like Tottenham will be quite exciting for him. They could provide him with the platform to showcase his abilities in the Premier League and fight for trophies.

Angel Gomes would be a superb addition

Spurs need someone who can control the tempo of the game and add creativity and technical ability in the final third. The 24-year-old is capable of operating as a central midfielder as well as an advanced playmaker.

His arrival would put some much needed pressure on James Maddison as well. He has been quite inconsistent this season and the competition for places will help Tottenham improve as a team.

Gomes has previously failed to showcase his qualities during his time at Manchester United as an Academy player and he will feel that he has unfinished business in English football. He will be determined to prove himself in the Premier League and his hunger to succeed will be an added bonus for Spurs.

Meanwhile, the player has been linked with Manchester United and Chelsea as well.