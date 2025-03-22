Daniel Levy, Chairman of Tottenham Hotspur, and Ange Postecoglou, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are plotting a raid on Wolves for their midfield star Joao Gomes.

After a disappointing 2024/25 campaign, Tottenham will be hoping they can sign a few top players in the summer, who can help transform them. Ange Postecoglou is looking to strengthen the midfield and could prioritise signing a world-class player to have more control over the game’s tempo.

According to a report from GiveMeSport, Spurs have a long-standing interest in Joao Gomes. They have been scouting the Wolves sensation for almost a year and are considering making a move this summer. Liverpool are keen on the player as well. He has also been linked with Manchester United in the past.

Gomes has only gone from strength to strength since joining the Premier League outfit at the start of 2023 from Flamengo. Not only has he established himself as a key figure in the team, but he is one of the first names on their team sheet. The 24-year-old has been involved in 31 games this season and has contributed towards six goals. Popular pundit Micah Richards has claimed that Gomes is talented player who is ‘going to the top’.

While he prefers playing as a central midfielder, he has done an equally effective job in a defensive as well as an attacking role. His consistent performances haven’t gone unnoticed.

The North London club’s recruitment chiefs have been keeping a close eye on him for the last 12 months. Since Gomes already has a lot of experience playing at the highest level in England, Spurs feel he could directly slot into their team.

They are contemplating whether to make a move for him when the window reopens. Not only is Postecoglou seeking more quality in midfield, but he may also need to replace Yves Bissouma, who is expected to leave this summer.

Joao Gomes will be an expensive addition

However, signing the 24-year-old won’t be easy as Wolves are desperate to keep him at the club. They will only let go of him if their asking price of a minimum of £50 million is met. But, if Matheus Cunha ends up leaving in the summer, they could block Gomes’ move away.

Since the Brazilian international’s £30,000-per-week contract runs until the summer of 2028, Wolves will certainly have the upper hand in negotiations.