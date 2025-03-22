Tottenham step up efforts to land “top talent” Man United want to sign

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou (Photo by Getty Images)

Tottenham and Manchester United could battle it out for the signature of Southampton sensation Tyler Dibling.

Southampton are rock bottom of the Premier League, and they are all set to make an immediate return to the Championship. The drop could force them to offload some of their stars, and Tyler Dibling could be among them, as there is no shortage of suitors for him. He has been described as a” top talent”.

According to GiveMeSport, Tottenham and Manchester United are both keen on signing the 19-year-old attacking sensation. The North London club have stepped up their efforts, while the Red Devils have opened talks as they look to win the race for the Southampton wonderkid. He has been linked with West Ham as well. 

While things haven’t gone according to plan for the Saints, Dibling’s impressive performances have been one of the positives. He has featured in 30 matches across competitions and has contributed towards six goals. His performances have put him on the radar of some of the biggest clubs in the country.

The Saints won’t really want to part ways with him this early in his career, but they might not have a choice as they are set for a return to the second division. Manchester United and Tottenham are both ready to offer Dibling the opportunity to continue in the Premier League.

Spurs and Man United could use Tyler Dibling

Tyler Dibling celebrates a goal for Southampton
Tyler Dibling is wanted by several Premier League clubs (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

The Red Devils want to reinforce the flanks as Marcus Rashford, Antony and Jadon Sancho are all expected to secure a permanent move away in the summer. As far as Spurs are concerned, Timo Werner and Richarlison could leave the club at the end of the season. They will certainly need more depth and quality in the wide areas. Dibling could come in as a great acquisition for the short as well as long run.

While Ange Postecoglou’s team have intensified their pursuit and United are already in talks, it will be interesting to see which club ends up convincing the 19-year-old about a move this summer. Given Dibling’s immense potential, both Premier League giants may be willing to pay a premium for his services.

