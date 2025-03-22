Talks held: Man United discussing smart swap transfer with Euro giants – exclusive

Ruben Amorim could bring Victor Osimhen to Man United (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce, Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Manchester United are in talks with Napoli over a potential swap transfer involving Victor Osimhen and Rasmus Hojlund ahead of the summer.

Sources close to the situation have informed CaughtOffside that some early discussions have already taken place about Napoli trying to sign Hojlund from the Red Devils.

Man Utd are open to letting Hojlund go after his struggles at Old Trafford, while Napoli’s Osimhen is one of their top targets up front.

The Nigeria international is currently on loan at Galatasaray, but will be back at Napoli and available for transfer again this summer.

It is widely understood that Osimhen has no future with the Serie A giants, who are keen to bring in Hojlund with the money raised from his sale.

However, Osimhen moving to United could be another way to facilitate this deal and it looks like a solution that would suit all parties.

Could Manchester United sign Victor Osimhen whilst offloading Rasmus Hojlund in dream scenario?

CaughtOffside understands that talks remain at a very early stage, but it certainly seems like this saga will be one to keep an eye on.

The complications to getting this done could be that Osimhen will likely have plenty of other big-name suitors this summer.

Sources recently told CaughtOffside that Arsenal are also planning talks to explore the possibility of signing the 26-year-old.

The Gunners, however, also have other targets up front, such as Alexander Isak, Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres.

United are also understood to have an interest in Gyokeres, who worked under Ruben Amorim at Sporting Lisbon to great effect.

So there are a lot of moving parts here, but MUFC and Napoli both certainly seem open to a deal that could see Osimhen and Hojlund switching places.

If this doesn’t work out, it is understood that United will set a €60m asking price for Hojlund as he’s made available this summer.