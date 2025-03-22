West Ham head coach Graham Potter looks on (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

West Ham United are keen on signing Jonathan David from LOSC Lille on a free transfer.

They will face competition from Premier League rivals Newcastle United as well. Former West Ham scout Mick Brown has now revealed to Football Insider that the 25-year-old striker’s agent has been speaking to the West Ham hierarchy and it remains to be seen whether they can convince the player to join the club.

Manchester United are keeping tabs on him as well.

“He is one West Ham are considering a move for,” Brown told Football Insider. “Because he’s on a free, it’s a deal that would make a lot of sense for them. “They’ll be preparing to make him an offer, but it will need to be a good one because there are a lot of clubs interested in him. “A lot of it will be agent led, especially when players are available at the end of their contracts, because the agents will be speaking to the directors. “That’s how a lot of business has been done at West Ham in the past.”

Jonathan David could transform West Ham

David will be a free agent in the summer and signing a player of his quality on a free transfer would be a masterstroke. The 25-year-old has 23 goals and 10 assists in all competitions this season. He is one of the best strikers in European football and he could transform West Ham in the attack.

The Hammers signed Niclas Fullkrug at the start of the season and the German has struggled with persistent injury problems. His performances have been underwhelming as well. West Ham need to bring in an upgrade if they want you to do well next season.

David could transform them in the attack and form a solid partnership with Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus.

Meanwhile, Newcastle are keeping tabs on him and it will be interesting to see if they decide to make a move for the Canadian international. Alexander Isak has been linked with an exit from the club and David would be a quality replacement.

The 25-year-old Canadian will want to compete at a high level and fight for trophies. He might want to join a club with Champions League football instead of moving to West Ham in the summer. Meanwhile, Newcastle are well placed to finish in the top four and it will be interesting to see if they can secure Champions League football for the next season.

The player has been linked with Arsenal recently.