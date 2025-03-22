€80m bid prepared: Liverpool favourites to beat Man United to potential Salah replacement

Liverpool FC breaking news (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly preparing to bid around €80million to seal the transfer of RB Leipzig star and Manchester United target Xavi Simons.

The Netherlands international is emerging as a top target for the Reds this summer as they face losing Mohamed Salah at the end of his contract.

That’s according to Fichajes, who state that Liverpool are keen on Simons as a Salah replacement, and that they’re in a strong position.

Simons’ €80m asking price looks too expensive for fellow suitors Man United, so it looks like LFC are currently the favourites to land the 21-year-old.

Simons has seven goals and five assists in 18 Bundesliga games so far this season, so it’s easy to see why big clubs are tracking him at the moment.

Xavi Simons transfer could strengthen Liverpool but they surely need to focus on keeping Mohamed Salah

As much as Liverpool fans would be excited by the arrival of a talent like Simons, and justifiably so, the priority surely has to be keeping Salah.

The Egypt international has been on another level for Arne Slot’s side this season as they look the clear favourites to win the Premier League title.

It would be a big blow to lose someone like Salah on a free transfer, and even a big prospect like Simons probably couldn’t replace him, at least, not straight away.

The young Dutchman looks like he has a big future in the game, but it would be a huge ask for him to come in and fill Salah’s boots at this stage of his career.

Having said that, Simons would surely prefer Liverpool to United right now, with the Red Devils looking like a bit of a mess and a long way from challenging for the title and other major honours again.