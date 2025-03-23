The Chelsea flag is flown at half-mast. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos has revealed that he will hold showdown talks regarding his future with the London club at the end of the season.

The 20-year-old midfielder is currently on loan at Strasbourg and he has impressed with the French outfit. He is set to return to Chelsea upon the expiry of his loan deal, but his role at the club is unclear for now.

It seems unlikely that the Brazilian midfielder will be a regular starter for Chelsea next season, and the player has insisted that the Blues are yet to speak to him regarding his role next season. He added that his future remains in the hands of the club and his agent, and they will all sit down at the end of the season and discuss the future.

He said to ESPN Brasil: “No one has come directly to me or even talked to me. I think it’s in Chelsea’s hands, it’s in my agents’ hands, it’s in my hands too. I think that right now we’re focused, I’m focused on these other games that are left which are very important here for Strasbourg. “And when the season ends, we’ll see what happens, we’ll all sit down and talk to, to make the best decision for both sides.”

Can Chelsea keep Andrey Santos?

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea can keep Santos at the club beyond this season. He is a talented player who is highly rated across Europe. He has a bright future ahead of himself and Chelsea will have to provide him with ample first team opportunities if they want to hold onto him.

Sitting on the bench at the London club is unlikely to benefit the 20-year-old. He needs to decide what is best for his career and leave Chelsea if needed. The 20-year-old midfielder is a prodigious talent and he needs to focus on his development.

Chelsea are well stocked in the midfield area, and they might struggle to provide him with the platform he needs right now. It remains to be seen whether they are ready to let the player leave permanently. Alternatively, they could send him out on loan once again, so that he can continue his development with regular football.