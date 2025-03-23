(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman is a player in demand this summer and as many as seven Premier League clubs are keen on securing his signature.

The 27-year-old attacker has been outstanding for Atlanta in recent months and he could prove to be an exceptional acquisition for most Premier league clubs. Sources have informed CaughtOffside that clubs like Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Aston Villa are all keeping tabs on him.

Lookman is expected to be on the move at the end of the season, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up. The attacker has 18 goals and seven assists to his name this season and he could transform the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United in the attack.

Spanish giants Barcelona have contacted Lookman’s agents regarding a move. However, the Catalan club’s ongoing financial problems may make it difficult to complete this transfer.

Atalanta have set a price tag of €65 million for the player. Atletico Madrid and Juventus are keen on the player as well.

Arsenal, Man United and Liverpool could use Lookman

Arsenal need a dynamic attacker like him, and his arrival would allow them to rotate players like Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli more often. More quality in the final third could finally help them get over the line and win a major trophy as well.

Similarly, Manchester United might need to replace players like Jadon Sancho and Antony at the end of the season. Both players are likely to leave the club permanently and Manchester United will need a quality attacker at their disposal.

As far as Liverpool are concerned, Luis Diaz has been linked with a move to Barcelona and Mohamed Salah will be out of contract in the summer. They will need multiple attacking options in the summer and Lookman could be the ideal option for them.

He has been a proven performer for Atalanta and he has shown his quality in European competitions as well. He has the physicality and technical attributes to do well in the Premier League, and he could be an asset for Liverpool if he joins the club.