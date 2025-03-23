Atletico Madrid make first move towards signing Tottenham midfielder

Diego Simeone and Ange Postecoglou (Photo by FLORENCIA TAN JUN / GETTY IMAGES EUROPE / Getty Images via AFP, James Veysey/Shutterstock)

Tottenham could be at risk of losing key midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur in the summer, with Atletico Madrid among the clubs interested in signing him before the start of the 2025-26 season.

Bentancur made a fantastic start to life at Tottenham after joining from Juventus in January 2022. He established himself as one of the Premier League’s most underrated midfielders, but things took a turn in February 2023 when he ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament during a match against Leicester City.

It was eight months later that Bentancur would make his return to action, and ever since, he has struggled to consistently reach the levels that he once showed. Nevertheless, he remains an important player for Tottenham, whose resolve could be rested in the summer.

Atletico Madrid initiate Rodrigo Bentancur contacts

As reported by Relevo, Atletico have asked about the conditions of a possible Bentancur signing, as they continue their search to sign a new midfielder. These are the first contacts that have been made with the Uruguayan international’s camp, and at this stage, talks are not said to be very far advanced at all.

It has been a case of Atletico testing the waters of a player that is on their shortlist for the summer transfer window. Diego Simeone is a fan of players with an aggressive edge to their game, and that is something that Benctancur does in the middle of the park.

It will be interesting to see whether Atletico do end up making an official move for Bentancur in the summer, but if so, they are likely to be met with strong pushback from Tottenham, who value their player very highly.