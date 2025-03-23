Jadon Sancho could be headed back to Old Trafford (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Chelsea will reportedly have to pay Manchester United £5 million if they choose not to make Jadon Sancho’s loan move permanent this summer.

Sancho joined Chelsea on a season-long loan last year, with an obligation to buy for up to £25 million. However, the deal also included an option for the Blues to back out by paying Man United a set fee instead, reports David Ornstein of The Athletic.

The 24-year-old had a promising start at Stamford Bridge, assisting in his first three Premier League appearances. But since then, his form has dipped, managing just two goals and one assist in his next 20 league games. Despite this inconsistency, Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has been supportive of the winger’s performances.

“For me he’s doing very well,” Maresca said. “I am quite surprised with Jadon, because I knew Jadon already (from seeing him at his previous clubs) and I know what I expected from him, but in terms of being consistent, he’s doing very well.

“Apart from a short part of the season (early November) when he had some problems. When he was out ill but for the rest he has been very good.

“I expected him to do well, but for all the players doing well for a long period is not easy, and he has been doing well for a long period already. He’s doing well, now he just needs to continue going in that way.”

Jadon Sancho wanted by Bundesliga clubs – including champions Bayer Leverkusen

Chelsea might choose to sell Sancho on rather than keep him at Stamford Bridge, opening the door for a Bundesliga return. GiveMeSport reported earlier today that Dortmund, where he played the best football of his career, and current German champions Bayer Leverkusen are both interested in bringing him back to Germany.

Indeed, Sancho’s move to Chelsea could technically be reversed. There is an option for Man United to take him back if the Blues decide to cancel both the loan and permanent deal, though that would come with a financial penalty. However, this scenario is seen as unlikely, with Chelsea more likely to honour the agreement and then look for a buyer.

As things stand, there are no concrete Premier League options for Sancho, despite his 81 top-flight appearances in England. A move back to Germany, where he thrived before his ill-fated United spell, seems the most likely outcome if Chelsea decide to cash in.