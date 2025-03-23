Euro giants eyeing €40m summer deal for Chelsea winger

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Chelsea will be busy with signings and sales this summer, and one player that could fall into the latter category is Noni Madueke, who is not considered to be one of the key players that club bosses would want to retain under any circumstances.

Madueke joined Chelsea from PSV Eindhoven back in January 2023, and after a difficult start, things had been looking up for him in the first half of the current campaign. In the Premier League, he has been a regular starter, and across 23 appearances, he managed to accumulate seven goals and three assists.

However, the threat of a new winger being signed by Chelsea in the summer has threatened Madueke’s place, and AC Milan are hoping to take advantage of this.

AC Milan want to sign Noni Madueke this summer

As reported by Fichajes, Milan are hoping to negotiate a deal with Chelsea in the summer for Madueke, whom they are willing to pay €40m for. The two clubs have a good relationship due to agreements in recent years for Christian Pulisic and Joao Felix, and this could be another case of a player swapping Stamford Bridge for the San Siro.

Milan are said to be confident of closing a deal with Chelsea for the aforementioned price, and should they do so, it would be no surprise to see the Blues turn around and make an offer for Rafael Leao, who is said to be high on their list of transfers.

It will be interesting to see whether Chelsea look to keep Madueke for at least one more season, or if they decide to cash in now in order to raise funds for summer signings. At 23, he is a player for now and the future, although his future looks like it would be away from Stamford Bridge – and Milan will hope that it is with them.