Hugo Ekitike revealed he's a supporter of the club (@frankfurt)

Eintracht Frankfurt forward Hugo Ekitike has sparked speculation about his future after revealing that Manchester United was his favourite club growing up.

In a recent interview, the attacker was asked which team he supported as a child, and his response was simple but telling: “Manchester United.”

Man United are expected to be in the market for attacking reinforcements, with the Premier League side in need of additional firepower to support Rasmus Hojlund.

If reports are to be believed, the young Danish striker could even be on his way out of Old Trafford, making the search for a new No. 9 even more urgent.

Ekitike has racked up 19 goals and seven assists across all competitions this season, proving himself as a serious attacking threat at Eintracht Frankfurt after a difficult spell at Paris Saint-Germain.

According to Todo Fichajes, Man United are among the clubs keeping tabs on the youngster, with Liverpool, Arsenal, and Chelsea also expressing interest. With United in desperate need of attacking reinforcements, Ekitike has emerged as a potential solution.

Hugo Ekitike – how much will the striker cost Man United?

Ekitike won’t come cheap- his price tag is reportedly around €80 million, but if Man United want to compete at the highest level again, investing in a dynamic, in-form striker could be a step in the right direction.

If Arsenal and Chelsea decide to step up their pursuit of Ekitike, the Red Devils could find themselves facing an uphill battle to secure his signature. Both London clubs are in a stronger position when it comes to competing for trophies and securing Champions League football, making them far more attractive destinations for a rising star like Ekitike.

Man United’s struggles this season have only added to their problems. With the team potentially finishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table, convincing top talent to join could prove challenging.