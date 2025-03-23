Liverpool identify first player to be sold during summer transfer window

Arne Slot and Ryan Gravenberch (Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Darwin Nunez is heading towards the end of his time at Liverpool, with a summer exit seemingly inevitable for the Uruguayan striker, who has had a disappointing time at Anfield since his arrival from Benfica.

Much was expected of Nunez when he arrived in a big-money move back in 2022, but those expectations that fallen short significantly. He has scored 40 goals for Liverpool across his three seasons so far, but with him having played 136 times in all competitions, it is not a particularly great record.

And with Liverpool set to be busy during the summer transfer window, Nunez is believed to be one of the leading candidates to be moved on, especially as club bosses are keen for a new number nine to be brought in, with the likes of Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres having been linked with the move.

Darwin Nunez pushing hard to leave Liverpool

Nunez, who has been tipped to be part of a possible deal with Newcastle for Isak, is desperate to leave Liverpool in order to revive his stalling career, with Football Insider reported that the 25-year-old is expected to be the first player to depart Anfield during the summer transfer window.

Nunez was strongly linked with a move away from Liverpool back in January as Saudi Arabians clubs came calling, but Arne Slot was adamant that no one of important in his squad was allowed to leave. The situation will be different in the summer, and it is seemingly certain that the former Penarol and Almeria striker will be moving on to pastures new.

Liverpool are also keen to sell Nunez, but they plan to recoup as much of the £85m that they have paid to Benfica as part of the agreement from three years ago. It remains to be seen how much they are able to bring back in, as those funds will go towards a new number nine.