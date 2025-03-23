The Liverpool FC badge is seen outside the stadium prior to a Premier League match. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Argentine International striker Julian Alvarez at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old has done quite well since he moved to Atletico Madrid and he has 23 goals and five assists to his name in all competitions. He has previously shown his quality in the Premier League with Manchester City and he has helped them with major trophies.

Liverpool are looking to improve their attacking unit and they have identified the Argentine international as a potential target. Former Premier League scout Mick Brown has now revealed to Football Insider that Liverpool are looking at the South American as a potential option, but they have not come forward with a concrete proposal to sign him yet.

He also added that the move seems unlikely, and Liverpool might have to look at other options in the summer.

Brown said: “I’ve heard talk about a potential move to Liverpool, but just a year after he left City I’m not convinced that one’s likely to happen. “I think he’s one they’ve looked at to see whether he might be an option, but it’s not gone any further. “He’s settled and happy where he is at the moment, I don’t think he’s looking to move. “Plus, Atletico Madrid are not going to want to sell, it would have to be a huge deal. “Liverpool do want to strengthen up front, but they’ll have to look elsewhere.”

Liverpool could use Julian Alvarez

Signing a quality striker should be a top priority for Liverpool during the summer transfer window. Darwin Nunez has been quite underwhelming and he has not been able to score goals consistently. Similarly, Diogo Jota seems to have lost his goalscoring touch after his return from injury.

Someone like Alvarez could make a huge difference in the final third. He is capable of operating as a centre forward as well as a wide player. His versatility will be an added bonus for Liverpool if they can get the deal done.

However, he has a long-term contract with Atletico Madrid and the Spanish outfit will not want to lose him easily. A move seems unlikely in the near future.