Liverpool are reportedly keeping tabs on the highly rated Ecuadorian winger Johan Martinez, who plays for the Independiente del Valle youth team.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, multiple European clubs are keeping tabs on the 15-year-old attacker and Liverpool will face competition from Premier League rivals Manchester City as well.

Martinez is highly rated across Europe and he has a bright future ahead of himself. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool can get the deal done. They could certainly use more quality and depth in the attack, but the Ecuadorian prodigy is not ready for the Premier League just yet. He would be a long-term option for Liverpool and the Reds could nurture him into a future star.

Liverpool have done well to nurture talented young players over the years and they could play a key role in the development of Martinez as well.

Johan Martinez could be a future asset

🚨🔥 EXCL | Not only #Liverpool, #ManCity, and #Brighton are on Johan #Martinez‘s tracks. 🎯 The 🇻🇪 winger has also attracted the attention of #Bayer04, #Wolfsburg and #Parma. 📈 A move to 🇪🇺 for the 15-year-old this summer is increasingly likely. ➕ More on @TEAMtalk 👇 pic.twitter.com/lNgKQ9XvAT — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) March 22, 2025

If he manages to adapt to English football quickly and force his way into the first-team set up in the coming years, he could be an asset for Liverpool.

The Reds are looking to build a formidable side for the future and Martinez would be a future investment for them. He is likely to be available for a reasonable amount of money at this stage of his career, and he could prove to be a major bargain in the long term.

Clubs like Manchester City will be an attractive destination for the youngster as well, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up eventually.