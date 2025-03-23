Federico Chiesa of Liverpool wishes to remain with the club (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Federico Chiesa may not have had the easiest time at Liverpool this season, but his father, Enrico Chiesa, insists the forward is happy at the club and eager to prove himself.

The 27-year-old scored the decisive goal in Liverpool’s Carabao Cup final win at Wembley, but it was a rare highlight in what has been a challenging campaign. With just nine league games remaining, Chiesa’s role in the squad could still evolve, though speculation is already swirling about a potential summer exit.

However, speaking to Tuttosport, Enrico Chiesa made it clear that his son is fully committed to the Reds.

“Federico is very happy at Liverpool, he is at a top club that is leading the Premier League and now we hope he can win the title!” Chiesa Sr. said. “He is there to have his say, he has a great opportunity.”

Chiesa has yet to start a Premier League match for Liverpool and has only been in the starting lineup twice across his 11 appearances for the club.

For a player who was once regarded as one of Europe’s brightest attacking talents, helping Italy win the Euros in 2020, such limited opportunities could easily lead to frustration.

Father’s advice paying off for Federico Chiesa at Liverpool

However, his father insists that his mindset remains unchanged. “I told him over the summer what I’ve been saying since he was a kid, because the truth is, until the age of 15, he didn’t really play that often.

“When he’d ask what he should do, I told him to keep training, don’t give up, make sure you are ready when the moment comes.”

A summer transfer is still on the table, but Chiesa’s father says he has no regrets about his move away from Juventus.

With international fixtures taking place this month, he was the only senior outfield player at Liverpool who wasn’t called up for national team duty. This gave him the chance to head back to Italy, using the break to reset and stay sharp as he looks to break into Liverpool’s starting lineup.