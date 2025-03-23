Liverpool quoted £60m to sign Virgil van Dijk replacement

Virgil van Dijk in action for Liverpool (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Liverpool would need to replace Virgil van Dijk in the summer if he does not sign a new contract, and his successor could be Alessandro Bastoni, who is one of the players that sporting director Richard Hughes has sounded out for the centre-back position over the last few months.

Bastoni has been a colossus for Inter Milan since making his debut back in 2019, and in this season’s Champions League, he has been a standout performing defender for the tightest defence in the competition.

At 25, Bastoni is about to enter into his peak years, and Liverpool appear willing to have him at Anfield for that spell, as they aim to prepare for life after Virgil van Dijk, who has been linked with refusing a new contract in favour of continuing his career in La Liga.

Liverpool eye Bastoni as Virgil van Dijk successor

As reported by Football Insider, Liverpool have been told that Inter are willing to part ways with their much-loved defender, but they will not do so unless an offer in excess of £60m is received.

Liverpool could sign a new central defender even if van Dijk were to remain at the club this summer, and the prospect of him and Bastoni lining up together would be one that wets the appetite of supporters. However, Inter will not make it easy, and with the 25-year-old tied down at the Nerazzurri until 2028, there is no pressure to sell unless it is on their own terms.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool do make a move for Bastoni during the summer transfer window, but if so, it would have the potential to be an incredible piece of business. It could certainly depend on whether van Dijk stays or goes, and that currently looks at about 50-50.