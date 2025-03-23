(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Lyon winger Malick Fofana at the end of the season.

The 19-year-old has done quite well for the French outfit this season, and he has 10 goals and five assists to his name in all competitions. His agent has now fuelled speculations surrounding his future by claiming that the player has his heart set on a move to Liverpool.

He has been linked with a move to Arsenal recently.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool decide to make a move for him in the near future. It is no secret that they need more quality in the wide areas and the 19-year-old could be a quality long-term acquisition for them. He will add pace, flair, and goals to the side.

“The choice of the heart would be Liverpool,” he said to Africa Foot. “He has the potential to become a regular, and above all, we’d like to see him succeed African legends such as Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané, and Elhadj Diouf. “Now, the choice of reason would be Newcastle, a well-structured club that could be a first step to gain experience before, perhaps, joining a top five European club.”

“He has the profile to succeed in the Premier League. He possesses qualities similar to those of Manchester United’s Amad Diallo: speed, impact, and the ability to create chances. There’s no doubt he can shine.”

Malick Fofana could be a future investment

The 19-year-old is quite young, and he will only improve with coaching and experience. If Liverpool can sign him for a reasonable amount of money in the summer, the deal could look like a bargain in the long term.

Liverpool have a proven track record when it comes to nurturing young players, and they could help the Belgian attacker fulfil his tremendous potential.