Less than 50% chance: Report reveals Man United stance on first-team star’s future

Manchester United FC
Posted by
Man United manager Ruben Amorim
(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

The Denmark International has struggled for regular game time this season and he has made just 17 starts in the league. The player has not been at his best this season and he has three goals to his name in the Premier League. 

He needs to improve in order to hold down a regular starting spot at Manchester United. There have been speculations surrounding his future at the club and a report from Give Me Sport has now claimed that Manchester United are unlikely to sell him in the summer.

The report states that there is less than a 50% chance that the player will be moved on at the end of the season. It seems that Manchester United are ready to stick with him, and the player is reportedly determined to prove his both at Old Trafford.

More Stories / Latest News
“We’ll all sit down and talk”: Player opens up on Chelsea future amid uncertainties
Liverpool join race for in-demand South American prodigy ahead of summer window
Man United willing to pay £42 million for “pretty special” Premier League star

Hojlund could still be a success at Man United

Rasmus Hojlund of Manchester United in action during the UEFA Europa League
Rasmus Hojlund of Manchester United in action during the UEFA Europa League. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds. The Denmark International is highly rated across Europe and he was outstanding during his time in Italy. He will look to prove his quality in the coming months, and it remains to be seen whether he can establish himself as a regular starter for Manchester United.

There is no doubt that he’s a prodigious talent with a bright future, and he could develop into an asset for the club with the right guidance. Manchester United will have to be patient with him and allow him to develop at his own pace without being put under too much pressure. They should bring in a reliable goal scorer to share the goal-scoring burden and help the young players develop. 

More Stories Rasmus Hojlund

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *