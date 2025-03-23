(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

The Denmark International has struggled for regular game time this season and he has made just 17 starts in the league. The player has not been at his best this season and he has three goals to his name in the Premier League.

He needs to improve in order to hold down a regular starting spot at Manchester United. There have been speculations surrounding his future at the club and a report from Give Me Sport has now claimed that Manchester United are unlikely to sell him in the summer.

The report states that there is less than a 50% chance that the player will be moved on at the end of the season. It seems that Manchester United are ready to stick with him, and the player is reportedly determined to prove his both at Old Trafford.

Hojlund could still be a success at Man United

It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds. The Denmark International is highly rated across Europe and he was outstanding during his time in Italy. He will look to prove his quality in the coming months, and it remains to be seen whether he can establish himself as a regular starter for Manchester United.

There is no doubt that he’s a prodigious talent with a bright future, and he could develop into an asset for the club with the right guidance. Manchester United will have to be patient with him and allow him to develop at his own pace without being put under too much pressure. They should bring in a reliable goal scorer to share the goal-scoring burden and help the young players develop.