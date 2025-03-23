(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in signing the Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford at the end of the season.

According to a report from TBR Football, Manchester United have made enquiries for the goalkeeper, and it will be interesting to see if they decide to make a move for him in the near future. He has been linked with Arsenal as well.

Andre Onana has been quite inconsistent during his time at Old Trafford and Manchester United are on the lookout for a new goalkeeper. Trafford has certainly prove his quality in the Championship and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United are ready to provide him with an exit route in the summer.

Meanwhile, backup goalkeeper Altay Bayindir is also expected to leave Manchester United in the summer, and he could return to Turkey.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United follow up on their enquiry with an official offer to sign the goalkeeper in the summer. Newcastle United are reportedly keen on the player as well, and they are long-term admirers of the player.

James Trafford could be a quality addition

The 22-year-old would be a quality acquisition for Newcastle or Manchester United. It remains to be seen where he ends up. He will want to join a big club capable of fighting for trophies and both clubs could provide him with that platform. He has been described as a player with “absolutely humongous potential” by Scott Parker recently.

Newcastle United are currently pushing for Champions League qualification and they have already won the English League Cup this season. On the other hand, Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the world they have an ambitious project. They have a talented squad and they could push for major trophies in the coming season.

The 22-year-old needs to join a club where he will play regularly and that remains to be seen whether Manchester United or Newcastle are prepared to provide him with gametime assurances.