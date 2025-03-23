Man United make enquiry for Newcastle target with “absolutely humongous potential”

Manchester United FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by
Ruben Amorim walks on the pitch
(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in signing the Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford at the end of the season.

According to a report from TBR Football, Manchester United have made enquiries for the goalkeeper, and it will be interesting to see if they decide to make a move for him in the near future. He has been linked with Arsenal as well.

Andre Onana has been quite inconsistent during his time at Old Trafford and Manchester United are on the lookout for a new goalkeeper. Trafford has certainly prove his quality in the Championship and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United are ready to provide him with an exit route in the summer.

Meanwhile, backup goalkeeper Altay Bayindir is also expected to leave Manchester United in the summer, and he could return to Turkey.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United follow up on their enquiry with an official offer to sign the goalkeeper in the summer. Newcastle United are reportedly keen on the player as well, and they are long-term admirers of the player.

More Stories / Latest News
A general view as the sun sets over London Stadium
Exclusive: West Ham set €30 million asking price for technically-gifted attacker
Arteta and Slot earned a valuable point
Exclusive: Arsenal, Liverpool and Man United among seven PL clubs chasing 25-G/A star
Man United manager Ruben Amorim
Less than 50% chance: Report reveals Man United stance on first-team star’s future

James Trafford could be a quality addition

Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford in action
Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford in action (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

The 22-year-old would be a quality acquisition for Newcastle or Manchester United. It remains to be seen where he ends up. He will want to join a big club capable of fighting for trophies and both clubs could provide him with that platform. He has been described as a player with “absolutely humongous potential” by Scott Parker recently.

Newcastle United are currently pushing for Champions League qualification and they have already won the English League Cup this season. On the other hand, Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the world they have an ambitious project. They have a talented squad and they could push for major trophies in the coming season.

The 22-year-old needs to join a club where he will play regularly and that remains to be seen whether Manchester United or Newcastle are prepared to provide him with gametime assurances.

More Stories James Trafford

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *