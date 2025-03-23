Man United have been linked with a move for Victor Osimhen (Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s plan to sign Victor Osimhen this summer might be in serious jeopardy—and it’s all because of Rasmus Hojlund.

Despite a hugely underwhelming season, where the Danish striker endured a painful goal drought, reports suggest he’s actually more likely to stay at Old Trafford than leave.

That could be a problem for Man United, who are desperate to raise funds and had been tipped to offload Hojlund to help finance a deal for Osimhen.

Since his €75 million move from Atalanta in 2023, Hojlund has struggled to justify the price tag. While he finally managed to break his barren spell in front of goal, his numbers are still miles off what United need from their main striker. Naturally, that has led to speculation about an exit, with clubs keeping a close eye on his availability.

Crucially, the club hasn’t made a firm decision yet. If the right offer comes in, they could let him go. If not, he stays, potentially throwing a spanner in Man United’s Osimhen plans.

Man United’s Victor Osimhen deal now at risk

United have been linked with Osimhen for months. The Nigerian is seen as the elite striker they desperately need, and there were even rumours that United could try to offer Hojlund or Alejandro Garnacho in a swap deal with Napoli.

That idea might sound far-fetched, but The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell insists it can’t be ruled out completely. However, if Hojlund stays put, The Red Devils will need to find another way to stump up the cash for Osimhen.

According to GiveMeSport, the reality is that Hojlund is more likely to stay than go, meaning United may have to rethink their entire approach to signing Osimhen.

Right now, the message is clear, if Man United really want the striker, they either need to find a buyer for Hojlund or dig deep into their already stretched finances. Otherwise, their dream signing might slip through their fingers.