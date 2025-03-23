Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, celebrates. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are looking to improve their defensive unit with the signing of the Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite.

The 23-year-old has established himself as one of the best young defenders in the league and he has been linked with multiple clubs in recent points. He has been labelled as “pretty special”.

According to Fichajes, Manchester United are ready to submit an offer of around €50 million (£42m) for the talented young defender.

They are looking to bolster their defensive unit and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done. Branthwaite would be a quality long-term acquisition for them and he could sort out the defensive unit for the foreseeable future.

The 23-year-old defender has shown his quality in the Premier League with Everton and he could be open to trying out a new challenge now. Joining one of the biggest clubs in the world would be quite exciting for him, and he is likely to be tempted if Manchester United come calling.

Jarrad Branthwaite could fancy Man United move

Although the Red Devils have had a mediocre season and are likely to miss out on Champions League qualification, they are a massive club and Branthwaite will be attracted to the idea of joining them. It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can agree on a deal in the coming months.

It seems unlikely that Everton will sell their best young player for just €50 million. The defender is clearly worth a lot more in today’s market and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Even if he costs a premium, the defender has the potential to justify the investment in the long term. Manchester United have the finances to get the deal across the line, and they look to break the bank for him. They have looked vulnerable at the back of this season and Branthwaite could improve them immensely.