Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United, applauds the fans. (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are looking to improve their attacking unit with the signing of Victor Boniface from Bayer Leverkusen during the summer transfer window.

According to Football Insider, they are keeping tabs on the striker as a potential replacement for Alexander Isak.

The Swedish International has been heavily linked with clubs like Arsenal and Liverpool in recent months. He has been an indispensable asset for Newcastle and they need to replace him adequately. Boniface has proven himself in the Bundesliga with Leverkusen and he helped them with the league title last season. He could be the ideal replacement for the Newcastle star. He has been labelled as “brilliant”.

Meanwhile, the Magpies will have to pay around £40 million in order to get the deal done.

Boniface has the qualities to succeed in the Premier League and the 24-year-old could be attracted to the idea of joining Newcastle. They have an ambitious project and an exciting squad. They are pushing for Champions League qualification and they have already won the English League Cup this season. The striker will want to try out a new challenge at this stage of his career and a move to Newcastle could be ideal for him.

The player has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia as well, but moving into English football will certainly be a more attractive opportunity for him. It remains to be seen whether Newcastle are ready to pay up for the striker in the summer.

Chelsea keen on Boniface

Meanwhile, the report from Football Insider adds that Chelsea have been monitoring the Nigerian international as well. It remains to be seen whether they decide to make a move for him. They have been overly reliant on Nicolas Jackson and Cole Palmer in the attack and they could certainly use more depth in the attacking unit.