Newcastle United are in urgent need of securing a top-class goalkeeper this summer – and a new name has appeared.

While Nick Pope’s contract runs until 2026 at St James’ Park, it’s clear that the Magpies need an upgrade in the first-choice goalkeeper role if they are to compete at the highest level.

Martin Dubravka is expected to leave the club in the summer, and other back-up options such as John Ruddy and Odysseas Vlachodimos aren’t quite up to the standard required to start regularly in the Premier League.

According to a report from the Sunday Mirror (23 March, page 79), one of Newcastle’s primary targets is Royal Antwerp’s goalkeeper, Senne Lammens.

The 22-year-old is considered one of the world’s most promising young talents, despite having played fewer than 50 games. A host of top clubs are in pursuit of him, and Newcastle could face stiff competition from the two Manchester clubs, West Ham, Wolves, and even Arsenal.

Lammens is highly regarded for his commanding presence between the sticks and his ability to distribute the ball effectively with both feet. His skill set is one of the reasons Royal Antwerp are valuing him at £30m, a price tag that reflects his potential.

James Trafford of Burnley also liked by Newcastle United for transfer

In addition to Lammens, Newcastle are reportedly still interested in Burnley’s James Trafford. The club came close to signing the 22-year-old last summer, but the move fell through. Trafford has continued to shine at Championship level, and Newcastle are expected to revisit their pursuit of him.

After ending their long wait for silverware with a Carabao Cup victory over Liverpool, Eddie Howe will be hoping for significant backing in the transfer market. Currently sitting sixth in the Premier League, Newcastle are in touching distance of a top-four finish.