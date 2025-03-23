Chelsea are reportedly open to letting Raheem Sterling leave the club, with Juventus emerging as a potential destination.

The Italian giants are said to view the former Liverpool winger as a valuable addition who could bring much-needed experience to their squad, especially for European competitions. Although their interest in Sterling is believed to be serious, no official offer has been made yet.

This comes after a report earlier this week suggested that Sterling, along with Joao Felix, could be moved on in the summer to free up funds for a new striker. Both players are apparently not in Chelsea’s long-term plans under manager Enzo Maresca, with neither considered essential for the future.

Sterling’s season on loan at Arsenal has been far from impressive. With just one goal and no assists in 23 appearances, his time at the Emirates has been a disappointing one.

Despite his talent, he has struggled to find his best form under Mikel Arteta, and Chelsea are now looking to offload his substantial £215,000-a-week wages, especially since there seems to be little chance of a revival at Stamford Bridge.

During his time at Chelsea, Sterling has shown glimpses of quality, contributing 12 goals and 19 assists in 81 appearances. However, he hasn’t been the player he once was, and a change of scenery could be just what he needs to rediscover his best form.

Chelsea could be set for cash windfall as Raheem Sterling set to depart

Chelsea are preparing for another busy summer in the transfer market, with several key players potentially leaving to make room for new signings. The club’s owners, BlueCo, have no intention of slowing down their ambition to rebuild Chelsea into a top contender in the Premier League.

They have already made moves, agreeing a £62 million double deal for Sporting CP’s Geovany Quenda and Dario Essugo.

Quenda will remain at Sporting for another year before joining Chelsea in 2026, while Essugo is expected to be the club’s first summer arrival.