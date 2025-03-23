Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Rayan Ait-Nouri.

The 23-year-old has been linked with a move away from the West Midlands club and Liverpool would be keen on securing a signature. They need to add more depth to the left-back department, and the Algerian could prove to be a quality addition.

He has proven himself to be a reliable performer in the Premier League with Wolves, and he has the ability to play for the biggest clubs in the country.

Andrew Robertson is clearly on the decline and he needs to be replaced in the near future. Liverpool have been linked with multiple left-back options and it remains to be seen who they end up signing. The Algerian is versatile enough to operate as a wing back, a left-back as well as a winger. He could prove to be the ideal utility man for Liverpool, and his arrival will add quality and depth to the side.

Nottingham Forest scout reacts to Rayan Ait-Nouri links

Nottingham Forest scout Chérif Oudjani is not surprised that Liverpool are keen on the 23-year-old defender.

“It’s not surprising that the Reds are interested in him,” he said to Africa Foot. “Liverpool will have a busy season in 2025/26, with the Champions League and three domestic competitions. The squad, which shouldn’t change much, will be in demand, given the large number of international players, and the manager will rotate his players. “Rayan Aït-Nouri has been playing in England since 2020. He’s played nearly 150 Premier League matches, and he’s young and efficient. It’s no coincidence that he’s on Liverpool’s radar.”

The opportunity to join a club like Liverpool will be quite exciting for the Wolves defender, and he will want to test himself at the highest level. Liverpool could provide him with the platform to compete in the Champions League and fight for major trophies regularly.