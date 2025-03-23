Viktor Gyokeres is liked by a plethora of Premier League clubs (Photo by Michael Campanella/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly gearing up for a major move to land Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting CP, with the Gunners aiming to outmanoeuvre their competitors and secure the striker’s signature this summer.

Mikel Arteta has made strengthening his attacking options a top priority, and with incoming sporting director Andrea Berta on board, Arsenal’s recruitment team has already drawn up a list of potential targets to bolster the squad.

Gyokeres, who has been nothing short of prolific since joining Sporting in 2023, has found the back of the net 83 times in just 91 appearances. It’s clear he’s set to leave Sporting this summer, and while his release clause is set at €100 million, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that he could be available for a lower price.

“I had an offer from Arsenal but walked out of a BIZARRE meeting with Arsene Wenger” – which legendary figure has no regrets about turning down the Gunners?

According to a recent report from Portuguese outlet Correio da Manha’s Mais Sport, Arsenal are already making preparations for what they hope will be a “decisive raid” to land the 26-year-old striker.

The Gunners have reportedly requested a formal meeting with Gyokeres’ agent, Hasan Cetinkaya, who is said to be a close friend of Arteta. This relationship could prove crucial in Arsenal’s pursuit of the striker, helping them gain an edge over rivals, particularly Manchester United, who are also in the mix.

Ruben Amorim still hopeful of reunion with Sporting CP star

is reportedly keen on reuniting with Gyokeres, who he previously managed at Sporting. As a result, Arsenal face significant competition for his signature, with Chelsea also said to be monitoring the situation.

While Arsenal have shown interest, they are said to be hesitant about the price tag, with reports suggesting that Gyokeres could cost somewhere in the range of €65m-€75m.

Despite this, the Gunners are hoping that their strong relationship with Cetinkaya will give them the upper hand in what is expected to be a competitive summer transfer battle.