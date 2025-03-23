Report: Chelsea and Liverpool set for transfer bidding war for Serie A star

Chelsea FC Liverpool FC
Posted by
Ademola Lookman and Arne Slot
Ademola Lookman and Arne Slot (Photo by Marco Luzzani, Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Chelsea and Liverpool are reportedly gearing up to battle for Atalanta’s Ademola Lookman, with both clubs prepared to table bids of up to €75m (£63.2m) in the summer transfer window.

The former Fulham winger has had an eventful stint in Italy, making history last season by scoring a stunning hat-trick in Atalanta’s Europa League final victory over Bayer Leverkusen.

He has continued his fine form this season, registering 18 goals and seven assists in 32 appearances across all competitions. However, his time at the club has been overshadowed by a recent falling-out with head coach Gian Piero Gasperini.

Clearly, Gyokeres is one of the finest forwards in the game right now, and it’s no surprise to see him being linked with some bigger clubs.

“I had an offer from Arsenal but walked out of a BIZARRE meeting with Arsene Wenger” – which legendary figure has no regrets about turning down the Gunners?

After missing a penalty in a Champions League match against Club Brugge, Gasperini publicly criticised Lookman, calling him the “worst penalty taker” he had ever seen. The remarks sparked backlash, and Lookman didn’t hold back in his response. Despite the tension, he has remained a key player for Atalanta.

With his contract set to expire in 2026, unless Atalanta trigger a one-year extension, the rift with Gasperini has only fuelled speculation that he could be on his way out this summer.

Lookman is believed to favour a return to the Premier League, and according to a report in Fichajes, both Liverpool and Chelsea are preparing substantial offers to bring him back to England.

More Stories / Latest News
Helly R, Severance, Apple TV
Helly R Is a Recreation of Gemma – The Real Purpose of Lumon’s Work
Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, after the Carabao Cup Semi Final Second Leg match against Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield
23-year-old utility man “on Liverpool’s radar”, rival scout reacts to transfer links
Mo Salah holds his fist in the air as Virgil van Dijk claps Liverpool fans.
“The choice of the heart…”: Agent confirms 15-G/A star has heart set on Liverpool move

Ademola Lookman transfer: Liverpool and Chelsea keen on winger

Ademola Lookman of Atalanta looks on.
Ademola Lookman of Atalanta could be headed back to the Premier League (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Even if Atalanta activate his contract extension, the club would likely struggle to turn down a bid of £63.2m, especially given that Lookman is unlikely to commit to a long-term deal. The Nigerian international has been a bargain for Atalanta, who paid just €9.4m (£7.9m) to sign him from RB Leipzig in 2022. Since then, he has racked up 50 goals and 22 assists in 110 appearances.

Lookman’s versatility makes him a valuable asset as he can operate on either wing, as a second striker, or even as a central forward. Liverpool, in particular, could see him as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah, whose future at Anfield remains uncertain.

More Stories Ademola Lookman Mohamed Salah

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *