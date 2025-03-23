Ademola Lookman and Arne Slot (Photo by Marco Luzzani, Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Chelsea and Liverpool are reportedly gearing up to battle for Atalanta’s Ademola Lookman, with both clubs prepared to table bids of up to €75m (£63.2m) in the summer transfer window.

The former Fulham winger has had an eventful stint in Italy, making history last season by scoring a stunning hat-trick in Atalanta’s Europa League final victory over Bayer Leverkusen.

He has continued his fine form this season, registering 18 goals and seven assists in 32 appearances across all competitions. However, his time at the club has been overshadowed by a recent falling-out with head coach Gian Piero Gasperini.

After missing a penalty in a Champions League match against Club Brugge, Gasperini publicly criticised Lookman, calling him the “worst penalty taker” he had ever seen. The remarks sparked backlash, and Lookman didn’t hold back in his response. Despite the tension, he has remained a key player for Atalanta.

With his contract set to expire in 2026, unless Atalanta trigger a one-year extension, the rift with Gasperini has only fuelled speculation that he could be on his way out this summer.

Lookman is believed to favour a return to the Premier League, and according to a report in Fichajes, both Liverpool and Chelsea are preparing substantial offers to bring him back to England.

Ademola Lookman transfer: Liverpool and Chelsea keen on winger

Even if Atalanta activate his contract extension, the club would likely struggle to turn down a bid of £63.2m, especially given that Lookman is unlikely to commit to a long-term deal. The Nigerian international has been a bargain for Atalanta, who paid just €9.4m (£7.9m) to sign him from RB Leipzig in 2022. Since then, he has racked up 50 goals and 22 assists in 110 appearances.

Lookman’s versatility makes him a valuable asset as he can operate on either wing, as a second striker, or even as a central forward. Liverpool, in particular, could see him as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah, whose future at Anfield remains uncertain.